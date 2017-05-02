$10 million eyed for high-speed internet

Chris Lowrey

PONTIAC April 20, 2017

Connexion Fibre Picanoc has filed an application with the Quebec government for $10 million in financial assistance to upgrade to high-speed internet in the area.

Connexion Fibre Picanoc, which was created in 2007 by local MRCs, is a partnership between local school boards and the local MRCs to bring high-speed fibre-optic internet to fire stations, schools and libraries in the area.

