$10,000 fine for sewage spill in Mansfield

CALEB NICKERSON MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT March 18, 2021 A Pontiac man has been hit with a hefty fine by the provincial Ministry of the Environment after he improperly disposed of wastewater several years ago. A press release from the ministry, issued March 18, states that James Bowers, associated with the J & A Bowers Motel in Mansfield, released or allowed the release of contaminated wastewater on July 5, 2018, in violation of Article 20 of the Environmental Quality Act. The release states that the water, contaminated with . . .

