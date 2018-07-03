13th annual Fred Meilleur Tourney another success

CALEB NICKERSON

ALLUMETTES ISLAND

June 29, 2018

On Friday, over 100 people in the upper Pontiac participated in the 13th annual Fred Meilleur Memorial Golf Tournament, raising funds for two important local causes.

Organizer and Mayor of Allumettes Island, Winston Sunstrum, explained that the tournament was originally called the Upper Pontiac Golf Tournament, but was renamed in honour of Meilleur, who was the much-loved proprietor of Fred’s Hotel and Restaurant in Chapeau before he passed away in 2009.

“Over the years, we’ve probably brought in around $200,000 for different community [projects],” Sunstrum estimated.

This year saw 42 participants out at Island Brae Golf Course and 74 at Pontefract Golf Course. Sunstrum’s fellow organizer Dave Vaillancourt explained that the profits from the day would be split between the local arena and the Résidence Meilleur Du Haut Pontiac.

