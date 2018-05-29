PHS hosts full day of rugby
Pontiac High School played host to rugby teams from across the Outaouais on Sunday, as the short season continued through rain or shine. Pictured, PHS men’s captain Joel Rivest fights through a crowd of D’Arcy McGee High School players.
The PHS girls team went on to win all three of their games on Sunday, as they played on their home turf. Pictured, PHS’ Rebecca Nugent rushes Philemon Wright High School’s end.
PHS teams were excited to have the hometown support out at the field, especially when the crowd made lots of noise for their feats. Pictured, ESSC’s Sarah Jewell throws in, while Jordan Boisvert looks on.
Teams competed through periods of rain or shine, as games ran from the morning into the afternoon. Pictured, PHS’ James Orr tosses the ball to a teammate, after fighting through a crowd of D’Arcy McGee High School players.
PHS saw a day full of rugby on Sunday, as it played host to teams from high schools all over the Outaouais. Pictured, ESSC’s Martin Pilon gets a running start against the Philemon Wright High School team, in an afternoon game.
Donald Teuma-Castelletti
SHAWVILLE May 27, 2018
The pitch at Pontiac High School (PHS) was a war zone all Sunday, when high schools from across the Outaouais competed in non-stop rugby games as the sport’s short season continues.
Letting no weather get the best of them, teams from D’Arcy McGee High School (DM), École secondaire Grande Rivière (GR), École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge (ESSC), Philemon Wright High School (PW), and PHS played through periods of rain and sunshine in a series of hard-fought games.
New to many of the PHS players, rugby returned to the high school this year thanks to coach and teacher Matt Barlee. With its return, there was a lot of interest from the students
