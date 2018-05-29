PHS hosts full day of rugby

Donald Teuma-Castelletti

SHAWVILLE May 27, 2018

The pitch at Pontiac High School (PHS) was a war zone all Sunday, when high schools from across the Outaouais competed in non-stop rugby games as the sport’s short season continues.

Letting no weather get the best of them, teams from D’Arcy McGee High School (DM), École secondaire Grande Rivière (GR), École secondaire Sieur de Coulonge (ESSC), Philemon Wright High School (PW), and PHS played through periods of rain and sunshine in a series of hard-fought games.

New to many of the PHS players, rugby returned to the high school this year thanks to coach and teacher Matt Barlee. With its return, there was a lot of interest from the students

