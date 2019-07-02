Tuesday, July 2, 2019
The Equity
On June 29, over 100 golfers from the Pontiac and beyond gathered at two golf courses in the Pontiac for some four-man best ball to support a couple of local charities. From left: Alumettes Island Mayor Winston Sunstrum, Mike Ryan, Carey Kelly, Earl Carroll, Roger Lavoie, Pat Hahn, Jim Sunstrum and Josh Dufour pose for a photo before teeing off on the second hole at Ponterfract Golf Club in Mansfield et Pontefract.
Sports 

14th annual Fred Meilleur golf tournament

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
CHAPEAU June 29, 2019
On June 29, nearly 150 people hit the links at two golf courses in the region to raise money for charity at the 14th annual Fred Meilleur Memorial Tournament.
Organized by members of the Upper Pontiac Sports Complex Committee, the event consisted of a four-man best-ball tournament where teams competed in a joyful, recreational atmosphere despite the grey skies and rainy weather.

 

*  This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships.  *

If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.