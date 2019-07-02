14th annual Fred Meilleur golf tournament

J.D. Potié CHAPEAU June 29, 2019 On June 29, nearly 150 people hit the links at two golf courses in the region to raise money for charity at the 14th annual Fred Meilleur Memorial Tournament. Organized by members of the Upper Pontiac Sports Complex Committee, the event consisted of a four-man best-ball tournament where teams competed in a joyful, recreational atmosphere despite the grey skies and rainy weather.

