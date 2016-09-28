$15k for Jim’s Lake Road

CALEB NICKERSON

MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT

Sept. 28, 2016

The MRC Pontiac has approved an additional $15,000 to be invested in gravel for Jim’s Lake road in Mansfield et Pontefract.

Residents of the area have been vocal about the poor shape of the road, which is used heavily by logging companies.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me