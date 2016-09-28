$15k for Jim’s Lake Road

CALEB NICKERSON
MANSFIELD ET PONTEFRACT
Sept. 28, 2016
The MRC Pontiac has approved an additional $15,000 to be invested in gravel for Jim’s Lake road in Mansfield et Pontefract.
Residents of the area have been vocal about the poor shape of the road, which is used heavily by logging companies.
