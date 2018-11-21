Dear Editor,

I adore my EQUITY. Yes! The article on Mr. Perry! So true!

My children were attending PPHS when Mr. Perry was principal. He was the best. Plus a painter, wow. Yes, he painted the Auberge de la forêt for us. It was a big job, by himself.

Plus, in Bryson, on Sunday at 4 p.m. Betty, Wayne and Lucienne had the children ring our church bell 100 times. The children were very proud. What a wonderful memory for the children plus our village. Thanks to everyone involved.

Claudette Stanton, Bryson, Que.

