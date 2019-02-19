$19,000 for new groomer at Mansfield’s Le Patro

CALEB NICKERSON

Le Patro in Mansfield et Pontefract has a swanky new piece of machinery to groom their winter trails thanks to a grant from the federal government.

Pontiac MP Will Amos was on hand Feb. 12 to explain that Le Patro received a grant of $19,000 from Canadian Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED), specifically the organization’s Winter Tourism Initiative. The fund covered 60 per cent of the cost of a new side-by-side and groomer, complete with an enclosed cab and snow tracks which will allow staff to manicure their trails more efficiently.

