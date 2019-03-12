The Way We Were 

Mar. 16, 1994

25 Years Ago

Hydro Pontiac project at Chutes ahead of schedule, no accidents: The Hydro Pontiac project at Coulonge Chutes is moving ahead quickly and safely.

Marco Del Cuchetto, project manager for Kiewit, the engineering firm that is building the generating plant for Hydro Pontiac, reports that construction is well ahead of schedule.

Kiewit now plans to take the turbines for their first test run on May 2. They plan to begin producing power on May 20, nearly two months ahead of schedule and only 13 months after work began.

On March 9, the 600 metre long tunnel was filled with water for the first time.

The tunnel, six metres in diameter, draws water from above the head of the falls and sends it to the powerhouse below.

Bryson community fun day: Oscar Torangeau and his seven-year-old Belgian mare took local children on sleigh rides March 12 as part of the fundraising day put on by the Bryson Lions and the local Fire Brigade.

A ski-a-thon, euchre tournament supper and dance rounded out the day’s events with proceeds going to help buy equipment for the firefighters.

Mar. 19, 1969