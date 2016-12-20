$2 million sought for road restoration

CALEB NICKERSON

MRC PONTIAC

Dec. 21, 2016

MRC Pontiac is asking for $2 million from the provincial government to restore Bois-Franc Road, a multi-use route that it sees as vital to the economic development of the region. It has also asked neighboring MRCs to support the request.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me