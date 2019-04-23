Tuesday, April 23, 2019
The Equity
News 

$200,000 for local growth generation

Liz Draper

CALEB NICKERSON
CAMPBELL’S BAY April 17, 2019
At MRC Pontiac’s monthly council of mayors meeting on April 17, Economic Development Director Danielle Newman gave the mayors a rundown of the Territory Development Fund (FDT) projects that had been given the green light.

 

