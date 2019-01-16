2019 Canada’s Food Guide

Health Canada just released the a draft of the 2019 Canada Food Guide and people have been asking this old farmer what I thought of it ever since. A week after the 2019 draft was released, on our national TV news, a young reporter asked several people on the street, “Did you read the new 2019 Food Guide?” and “Do you follow the recommendations of Canada’s Food Guide?”

A large majority of people asked said no to both questions. Unfortunately I too was in that majority.

Having been a food producer all of my productive life I thought that I should know more. I asked my wife if she had a recent copy of Canada’s Food Guide. She returned an hour later with three cookbooks that dedicated a couple pages in each cookbook to some guidelines from Canada’s Food Guide. The three cookbooks were dated 1932, 1947 and 1966.

