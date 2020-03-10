The Way We Were 

Feeding the deer in Ladysmith: Lillian Pasch hosts some odd dinner guests for breakfast and supper every day. About 10 deer gather in Pasch’s backyard, gobbling up the grain she has set out for them or anxiously waiting for her to throw them apples. In Ladysmith, these guests aren’t so odd. Just down . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.