$272,000 available through Territorial Development Fund

ANDREA CRANFIELD

MRC PONTIAC Sept. 28, 2016

For the second consecutive year, the MRC Pontiac invested $272,000 into the Territorial Development Fund (FDT), which is available for organizations and municipalities looking to implement projects that will improve the life of Pontiac residents.

The Ministry of Municipal Affairs transfers money to every MRC in Quebec and each MRC has to prioritize where they will spend their money.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me