$3,000 for Bryson House

Caleb Nickerson

MANSFIELD

March 10, 2017

A historic property in Mansfield will be seeing more funding for refurbishing.

On Friday, Bryson House committee member Jane Toller, presented a check for $3,000 to Mansfield Mayor and fellow committee member Kathleen Bélec to go towards much needed renovations to the heritage building.

The money was raised by the third annual Pontiac Music Festival, which Toller hosted at the Sprucholme Inn back in November. This year’s event featured a silent auction and the musical stylings of Johnny Cash’s brother, Tommy.

