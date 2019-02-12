40 years not enough

On Feb. 8, Quebec City mosque shooter Alexandre Bissonnette was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility for parole for 40 years.

Quebec Superior Court Justice François Huot declared that any sentence of 50 years or more would be unconstitutional because it could be considered cruel and unusual punishment under the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms.

Instead of the 150 years without parole suggested by the Crown, Huot imposed a life sentence on Bissonnette and made him eligible for parole after 40 years.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me