4H-ers prepare for the fair by Caleb Nickerson

Many local children look forward to the Shawville Fair as a time to relax, hit the rides and see the sights. But for those in the Shawville 4H program, it’s a time to compete and show off livestock that they’ve trained with all year.

One such competitor is 13-year-old Alex Mayhew, who will be showing a Holstein calf and an Orpington chicken named Opera.

“I like animals. Cows and chickens are my two favorites,” he said. “I like it for the experience. I want to have a dairy farm when I’m older and show myself.”

