4H members deliver 200 gift cards to frontline workers

EMILY HSUEH SHAWVILLE Feb. 17, 2021 Frontline workers at the Pontiac Hospital and Pontiac Reception Centre (CAP) will be eating well thanks to the deeds of a small group of 4H members. On Feb. 17, four 4H members and two parents showed up to the Pontiac Hospital at 3 p.m. armed with a bag packed full of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca