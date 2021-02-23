Thursday, February 25, 2021
From left: Alex Mayhew, Cadence Beck, Roslyn McCann and Reese Rusenstrom are members of the Shawville 4H club. They arrived at the Pontiac Hospital on Feb. 17 to drop off 200 gift cards to local restaurants for frontline workers. Trevor Tanguay, Natalie Romain and Annik Angrignon accepted the donation. Along with Tanguay, the group then made their way next door to the Pontiac Reception Centre nursing home, where they met with manager Sophie Bonin who gratefully accepted the gift.
News 

4H members deliver 200 gift cards to frontline workers

Emily Hsueh , , , ,

EMILY HSUEH
SHAWVILLE Feb. 17, 2021
Frontline workers at the Pontiac Hospital and Pontiac Reception Centre (CAP) will be eating well thanks to the deeds of a small group of 4H members.
On Feb. 17, four 4H members and two parents showed up to the Pontiac Hospital at 3 p.m. armed with a bag packed full of . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca