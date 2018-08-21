4Hers put their skills to the test

CALEB NICKERSON

SHAWVILLE Aug. 17, 2018

On Aug. 17, members of the Shawville 4H Club met at the Steer Barn on the Fairgrounds for an evening of agricultural knowledge and judgment.

Hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, Regions and Land Occupancy (MAMOT) the event serves as a way to promote farming amongst the younger generation and teach them to have a discerning eye when it comes to a variety of farm produce.

The approximately 50 4Hers were divided into groups and tasked with a different station where they had to rate everything from cattle to dead moths and sweet corn.

Kayla McCann, the 4H Director for the fair and Small Animal Director for the 4H Club, said that this judging practice used to take place during the fair, but was moved several years ago.

“It teaches them to have an opinion,” she said, noting that the participants have to give a detailed explanation for their rankings. “They have to speak their reasons out loud to other people.”

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me