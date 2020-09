$5 million for Chapeau’s water infrastructure

CALEB NICKERSON CHAPEAU Sept. 14, 2020 On Monday morning, local officials met in Chapeau to announce a sizable investment in the village’s water and sewer services. A total of $4,983,644 will be spent over a period of several years to replace the majority of the . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca