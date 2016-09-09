$5,000 donated to Villa James Shaw

CALEB NICKERSON

BRISTOL Sept. 26, 2016

Twenty nine people braved the chilly, damp weather on Monday evening for the Shawville Rotary Club’s Fall Fest dinner at the Third Line apple orchard in Bristol. Catering was provided by Café 349.

At the dinner President Larry Coleman recognized some attendees for their generous donations to the club.

