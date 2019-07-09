Tuesday, July 9, 2019
Top row, from left: John Carmichael, John Tracy, Lee Stitt, Bryan Arbic, Robert Fairfield, Jim Graham, Sterling Knox, Dave Ranger, Bryan Alexander and Denzil Brownlee. Middle: Brent Young, Joan Wilson, Jim Dodds, Margaret Lamb, Gail Proudfoot, Helen Wilson, Carol Little, Shirley-Mae Mohr, Betty Graham, Verna Wiggins, June-Marie Bourgeau, Ellen McCourty, Jane Palmer, Sylvia Gibson, Stu Stark, Catherine Smith, Christine Beverly-Wilkins, Helen Black and David Yach.
60 years and still running

Liz Draper

J.D. Potié
SHAWVILLE July 10, 2019
While chatting at the dinner table around a month ago, local resident John Tracy reminded his wife Gail Proudfoot that they had been graduated from Shawville High School (SHS) for 60 years – quite a significant milestone.
As Proudfoot shuffled through old boxes in their basement, she landed upon a special piece of history.

 

