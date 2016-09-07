

CHRIS LOWREY

SHEENBORO Sept. 28, 2016

A motion to re-zone part of Sheenboro to allow for a boat storage facility has been met with stiff opposition from members of the community.

The municipality was approached by a resident who wants to open a boat storage facility on the river. This would require a change to the area’s zoning by-laws.

The area is currently designated as a residential/cottage zone. Residents were concerned that the application to allow commercial activities would have a negative impact on both the community and their properties.

