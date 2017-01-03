Caldwell CONNIE HUNTER 819-957-4011 news@theequity.ca

Welcome to 2017. Happy New Year to everyone. I hope everyone’s new year is happy and well.

A lot of us had a lot of company for Christmas and New Year’s.

Visiting at Neil and Margaret Sharpe’s were Tommy and Sarah Sharpe and their son Alex, also visiting was Corey Sharpe.

