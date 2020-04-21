A battle of the wills

It happens every evening. My pup is curled up sleeping peacefully. It’s the last outing so I gently call his name. No response.

“Time to go out,” I say. His eyes open and close again. “Dudley!” Again, no response. I feel less sorry to disturb him and become insistent. A firm “come!” He’s ignoring me! One more firm “come,” he yawns and stretches slowly, then reluctantly heads to the door. He’s doing his own thing!

It seems to me that we humans have this same battle. The word of God tells us everything we need to know about faith. But, therein lies the struggle. My will or Gods? Often, sadly, I choose my own way. Then as everything unfolds, I wonder, why did this go so badly? The answer is actually quite easy to discern. If I look back at my decisions, I recognize that I have, in those first few moments, chosen to do my own thing. Thankfully, we seldom get fully what we deserve. God is long suffering and merciful. My thoughts? Better to obey than to stray.