Sunday, February 7, 2021
Staff at the Shawville Giant Tiger presented the local food bank with a cheque for $3,500, mostly raised by customers during the week before Christmas. From left: Scott Beimers, store manager Brandyn Gauthier, Beth Knox Campbell, Jennifer Dejardins and Bouffe Pontiac director general Kim Laroche.
News 

A boost for Bouffe Pontiac

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Jan. 29, 2021
On Friday afternoon, staff at the Shawville Giant Tiger gave the food bank Bouffe Pontiac a sizable donation.
A cheque for $3,500 was presented to Bouffe’s director general Kim Laroche. It was raised by . . .

