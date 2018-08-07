A busy weekend in Norway Bay

CHRIS LOWREY

NORWAY BAY Aug. 4-5, 2018

The streets of Norway Bay were packed this weekend as the Norway Bay Municipal Association (NBMA) wrapped up its annual regatta with several marquee events.

Saturday morning kicked off with the swim meet at the pier. Hundreds of people crammed the wharf and cheered on the swimmers as they tore up and down the lanes.

“I don’t think I’ve seen this many people on the pier in over two decades,” said Marc Richard over the sound system. “What a great turnout.”

This year’s event had several records broken.

12-year-old Julie Brousseau broke the 25-metre freestyle record with a time of 14:37 as well as the 25-metre backstroke record for girls with a time of 16:47. Addison Butler, 13, broke the 50-metre freestyle record for 13-year-old boys by a whopping six seconds with a time of 28:81. The 17 and older girls 50-metre record was broken by Maura MacLean with a time of 34:00. Kyle Dixon-Anderson and Tim Stewart both broke the 17 and up boys record for breast stroke with times of 38:09 and 38:65 respectively.

