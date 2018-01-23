A career years in the making

Packed to the brim, the church was bustling and busy. Members of the choir rushed about, their robes brushing past pews that were full from end to end.

Soon, a hush began to fall over the congregation within St. Paul’s Anglican Church in Shawville. The choir, a combination of singers from this location and their sister church in Renfrew, gathered at the back of the aisle.

The procession was quick but different than what the attendees were used to, and that’s what made the celebration most special. Following behind the choir was a combination of over two dozen reverends, travelling from across the river, up from Ottawa and all around the Western Quebec region to take part in the ceremony.

Rounding out the procession was a special sight for church goers from around the Pontiac. The Bishop of Ottawa, the Right Reverend John H. Chapman, joined the Archdeacon of West Quebec, the Venerable Mavis Brownlee, for the ordination of Reverend Timothy Gerard Kehoe on Jan. 18.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me