Wednesday, February 10, 2021
Dale Taylor used to hold her paint nights at the Norway Bay Golf Course, which were social events with eating, drinking, and chatting. She hopes to maintain this atmosphere as much as possible in her virtual sessions.
A colourful trip around the world in eight weeks

Emily Hsueh ,

PONTIAC Feb. 10, 2021
With everyone staying home due to travel restrictions, one artist is hoping to take some prospective painters on an eight-week trip to Australia.
However, the artists won’t need to leave the country, or even their own homes for that matter. Artist Dale Taylor will be offering a painting course over eight Wednesdays from Feb. 22 until April 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The theme is . . .

