A disgrace

Dear Editor,

Late this past week, several National radio, television stations and newspapers in Ontario and Quebec have reported that Quebec Premier Francois Legault, does not see the importance of having bilingual signs and will be removing the English versions of signs on a hospital north of Montreal.

Is this a plan to do the same at all Quebec hospitals?

What about English-speaking Quebecers that need hospitals and their rights as Canadians and Quebecers?

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me