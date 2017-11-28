A friendly dinner held in Thorne

Caleb Nickerson

LADYSMITH Nov. 25, 2017

The TCRA Hall was packed Saturday evening for the Ladysmith and Friends Christmas Dinner. Volunteers from the recreation association hustled to and fro from the kitchen to the buffet table in order to keep up with the crowd, which TCRA President Gilles Ouimet estimated at around 250 people.

He said that the dinner has been taking place annually for at least 30 years. He gestured to the large pile of gifts under the Christmas tree on the stage.

