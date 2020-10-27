Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Darcy Burnett, Zoé Burnett, Keri Richard and Ethan Richard walk in support of Rett Syndrome awareness on Sunday afternoon in Bryson. The walk brought out dozens of people in support of their young neighbour and her family.
News 

A long walk for Zoé

Emily Hsueh ,

CALEB NICKERSON
BRYSON Oct. 25, 2020 
On Sunday afternoon, a group of citizens gathered in Bryson for a charity walk in support of one of their neighbours. 
Zoé Burnett is a local girl with Rett syndrome, a rare condition that results in the loss of spoken language and distinctive hand usage, for which there is currently no cure.
Zoé’s mother Keri Richard explained that her now-eight year-old was diagnosed . . .

