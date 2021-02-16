A meal and a history lesson

EMILY HSUEH SHAWVILLE Feb. 17, 2021 Though the dining room is empty, the walls of Café 349 are filled with old photos providing a glimpse into the area’s history. The restaurant on Main Street remains open only for take out, but that doesn’t mean they can’t . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca