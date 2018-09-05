A note of thanks

To all the staff at the Shawville Hospital,

I want to express my thanks and appreciation for the wonderful treatment, support and care you all showed me during my stay there.

I am proud to say I come from the Pontiac. We have the number one staff at our hospital. It makes a big difference in our recovery when they go the extra mile.

We are so lucky to be in a small community, believe me, going back and forth to Montreal is no picnic. There, you’re just a number. Here, you’re a human being.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service. If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here. If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me