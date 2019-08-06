A record More than 20 power outages in a month for Allumettes

J.D. Potié ALLUMETTES ISLAND Aug. 7, 2019 July was a hectic month for power outages on Allumettes Island and this year is shaping up to be one of the worst on record. Going at a record-breaking pace, the municipality has reached a whopping . . .

* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *



If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.