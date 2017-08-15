A ringing endorsement



Members of the Quyon Lions Club visited the home of Jean McCann to present her with a Lions Centennial ring that was ordered for her late husband, charter member Lester McCann who regretfully passed away before the Quyon 50th anniversary celebrations and is dearly missed by all. Two other charter members, Laurie MacKechnie and Bob Young, were honoured with Centennial rings at our regular club meeting. The Quyon Lions are truly grateful to our charter members and the ladies beside them for 50 years dedicated volunteer service to our community. Pictured, from left: Eddie McCann, Rolly Bernier, Jean McCann and Quyon Lions President Roger Dubois. Submitted by Rolly Bernier.

