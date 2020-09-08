Tuesday, September 8, 2020
Julia and Simon Clarke bid farewell to their Pontiac friends on Saturday afternoon at Mill Dam Park. The couple will be returning to their native England after spending the past 17 years of their lives in the region.
Highlight News 

A sendoff for the Clarkes

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
SHAWVILLE Sept. 5, 2020
Even torrential rain couldn’t dampen spirits Saturday afternoon, as a local couple got a hearty send off after spending nearly two decades in the Pontiac.
Simon and Julia Clarke came to the region . . .

