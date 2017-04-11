A sweet sugar shaker at Fort Coulonge Parish Hall

SOPHIE KUIJPER DICKSON

FORT COULONGE

April 8, 2017

Le Patro, Daughters of Isabella and the Knights of Columbus joined forces to organize and host a sugar bush-style dinner at the Fort Coulonge Parish Hall on Saturday evening.

“We decided to try the sugar bush supper since there’s almost none in our region,” said Yvon Guay, Grand Knight of The Knights of Columbus. “It was a lot of work, but all of a sudden it all came together.”

