A vision of the future: eye specialist set to retire next fall

CALEB NICKERSON SHAWVILLE Dec 16, 2020 The operating room at the Pontiac Community Hospital (PCH) can handle a lot of things. Patients come in requiring anything from an appendix removed to complex bowel resections. However, specialty surgeries are key to keeping the department chugging along efficiently and a surgeon who has been serving the region for decades is set to retire next fall. Dr. Brian Patenaude is an ophthalmologist (eye specialist) who performs cataract surgeries once a week at the hospital. Last year he knocked out a total of 451 procedures averaging around 10 a week. He estimates that roughly 80 per cent of his patients hail from the Pontiac, though he gets referrals from all over the region. Cataracts are the most common surgery performed, especially so in an area with . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca