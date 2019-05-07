Acknowledgments
Dear Editor,
With the recent flooding in different parts of the Pontiac, I want to thank all the people who are volunteering their time to help those affected.
I also want to thank members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their service.
* This article is available only to subscribers of the Premium or Online Edition memberships. *
If you have already subscribed please login using your email address and password. If not then please subscribe to the online edition using our Subscribe page.