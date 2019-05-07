Tuesday, May 7, 2019
The Equity
Letters to the Editor 

Acknowledgments

Liz Draper

Acknowledgments

Dear Editor,
With the recent flooding in different parts of the Pontiac, I want to thank all the people who are volunteering their time to help those affected.
I also want to thank members of the Canadian Armed Forces for their service.

 

