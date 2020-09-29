Tuesday, September 29, 2020
Residents may have noticed that the Shawville water tower is looking a little shorter than usual, due to work being done to restore the upper panels of the building. According to Shawville councillor Bill McCleary, the work is scheduled to take up to six weeks and the town will be under a boil water advisory until the work is done.
After hours dumping no more

Emily Hsueh , ,

STEPHEN RICCIO
CLARENDON Sept. 21, 2020 
The Municipality of Clarendon has decided to remove the after-hours garbage bins that were positioned outside of its transfer station on 7th Concession after experiencing ongoing abuse of the dumpsters.
