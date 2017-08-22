Agri-awareness moves to lower beef barn by Chris Lowrey

THE EQUITY chatted with Shawville Fair director Charleen Moore in advance of this year’s event to see what’s new at the agri-awareness exhibition.

THE EQUITY: What’s new this year?

Charleen Moore: “The Agri- Awareness has moved to the lower beef barn this year with a whole new look. We moved it so that everyone will be able to go into the barn during cattle show times.”

