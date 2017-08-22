All shook up – in the driver’s seat by Donald Teuma-Castelletti

The Shawville Fair’s Demolition Derby will be returning this year, albeit under new management.

That’s because the crashing and smashing will be run by the Ontario Demolition Derby in 2017, a group that’s well-established in the car-busting business.

But fans of the previous years needn’t worry about any changes, as the group is taking over for logistical reasons over anything.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me