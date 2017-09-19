Alligator on the Ottawa River makes a crossing

Caleb Nickerson

BRISTOL Sept. 13, 2017

If you were cruising the Ottawa River last Wednesday evening you might have sworn you had travelled back in time. An old steam-powered vessel, with its paddle wheel chugging away, made the trek from the far side of the river to a safe harbour in Bristol, at the home of Peter and Barbara Haughton.

The boat is a replica of a specific type of tugboat that was used in the log drives of the late 19th and early 20th century. They were called Alligators because they featured a large winch with which they could pull themselves both along the river and across land.

