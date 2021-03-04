Saturday, March 6, 2021
The late Chapeau Karate Sensei Tim Sullivan was awarded the Lise Waters Prize in July 2020 by Loisir Sport Outaouais for his leadership over the years. On Feb. 24, Pontiac Warden Jane Toller presented the physical award to Sullivan’s widow Joanne and his daughter April at his former dojo in St. Joseph’s Hall on L’Isle aux Allumettes.
News 

Allumettes karate sensei receives leadership award

Emily Hsueh , , ,

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC February 24, 2021 
On Feb. 24, the family of the late karate instructor Tim Sullivan received an award for his leadership as a sensei in a small ceremony at his former dojo in Saint Joseph’s Hall on L’Isle aux Allumettes. 
Sullivan was posthumously awarded the . . .

