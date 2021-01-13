Allumettes outages decrease, average outage time up slightly

STEPHEN RICCIO
L’ÎSLE AUX ALLUMETTES Jan. 13, 2021
For residents of L’Îsle aux Allumettes, 2020 made for a significantly better year than 2019 with respect to power outages, with the total decreasing from 103 to 47.
Local farmer David Gillespie keeps a detailed log of the outages, including . . .
FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS
This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.
SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT
If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.
HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER
To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca