Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Highlight News 

Amos caught urinating on camera

Emily Hsueh

CALEB NICKERSON
PONTIAC May 26, 2021
Pontiac MP Will Amos found himself in international headlines for the second time in as many months, after he was caught urinating on-camera during a parliamentary committee meeting on May 26.
Late the following day, Amos put out a statement . . .

FREE ACCESS FOR EQUITY SUBSCRIBERS

This article is available free to all subscribers to The Equity. If you are a subscriber, please enter your email address and password below.

SET UP YOUR ONLINE ACCOUNT

If you are a subscriber but have not yet set up your online account, please contact Liz Draper at liz@theequity.ca to do so.

HOW TO BECOME A SUBSCRIBER

To become a subscriber to The Equity, please use our Subscribe page or contact liz@theequity.ca