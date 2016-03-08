Amos: Deadline is just “bureaucratic”

CHRIS LOWREY

PONTIAC Sept. 28, 2016

With the federal government set to consult with Canadians about reforming the electoral system, some critics claim that Pontiac Liberal MP Will Amos’ consultations are little more than a token gesture.

MP’s have until Oct. 14 to report back to the parliamentary committee tasked with examining electoral reform options.

This article is available only to subscribers to THE EQUITY (home delivery or online) who have registered for the News Alerts Service.

If you have already registered for THE EQUITY’s News Alerts Service, please log in here.

If you wish to register for the News Alerts Service, you may register below. (For online subscribers please use the same email address used for your online subscription.)

Existing Users Log In Email Password Remember Me