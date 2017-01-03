An investment of $11,312 for shoolyard

GOVT OF QUÉBEC

PRESS RELEASE

CAMPBELL’s BAY

Dec. 21, 2016

On behalf of Sébastien Proulx, Minister of Education, Recreation and Sports, Minister of Families and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie Îles-de-la-Madeleine region, Pontiac MNA André Fortin has announced financial aid of $11,312 for schoolyard improvement at St-John’s school, in the riding of Pontiac.

