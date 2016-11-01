And they’re off!

ALINA SÉGUIN-HOLMES

SHAWVILLE Oct. 29-30, 2016

Fresh off last year’s International Dryland Dog Sledding Tournament, Bristol Dryland hosted the 7th Annual Bristol Dryland Canadian Championship Dog Race.

For two days competitors from across Canada and the United States descended upon Bristol where they competed in six race styles: scooter, canicross, bikejoring, four, six and eight dog rigs.

